Russia recruits for the war in regions with national minorities, which can be considered ethnic cleansing.

Russia uses national minorities as “cannon fodder” at the front, while ethnic Russians are more pitied. This was stated by former President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj in an interview with Channel 24 .

He noted that the “partial mobilization” carried out last autumn affected primarily the regions where national minorities live. At the same time, large Russian cities, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, were practically bypassed by mobilization.

“In remote regions, this mobilization was forced, no one asked anyone, you need to go. All these remote regions are very poor and send their husbands and sons to war in Ukraine,” says Elbegdorzh.

The former leader of Mongolia states that the majority of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine are Buryats, Tuvans and Kalmyks.

“By ethnicity, they are Mongols, and they were forced to do this, they are being pushed into this war. In some small towns, there are no more men of military age. In Ukraine, the Kremlin kills Ukrainians, and in Russia it destroys national minorities. These are ordinary ethnic cleansing, a war crime” , says the politician.

