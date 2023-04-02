The Ukrainian military struck the invader positions at the AZOM plant in Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces struck the position of the invaders at the AZOM plant in Bakhmut.

Journalist Andrii Tsaplienko published footage capturing the powerful explosion.

The video features the military commenting on the explosion and saying that it was a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile strike.

The footage from the drone recorded a hit in one of the premises of the AZOM non-ferrous metal processing plant.

The military discussed the use of another missile and noted that a large number of invaders were on the enterprise’s premises.

“Wherever you hit there, it will be fine,” one of the soldiers said.

We should also note that the explosion might be a planned detonation of the premises taken by the enemy.

Information that mercenaries of Wagner PMC were stationed on the territory of the AZOM plant appeared at the end of March. This data is also confirmed by the materials of the Russian media that published footage from the territory of the plant.

Therefore, it is likely that the Ukrainian forces struck the location of the enemy’s forces.

The enemy has so far released no information about losses of personnel and equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that enemy troops continue storming the city of Bakhmut and are trying to take it under complete control.

During the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the area of Bohdanivka and Predtechyne.

