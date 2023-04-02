The Russians hit the milk truck in the Sumy region: there are victims

Vitaly Saenko, Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk10:17, 04/02/23

Opponents opened fire from mortars in the morning.

Russian invaders killed two civilians during the shelling of a milk truck in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Sunday, April 2. It is noted that the night in the region was quiet, but in the morning the Russians fired mortars.

“As a result of one of the attacks, people were killed,” the report says. So, at 5 am, Russian military terrorists from mortars hit a milk truck in one of the settlements of the Novoslobodskaya community – two arrivals were recorded.

“As a result of the shelling, two people were killed (a driver of a milk truck and a freight forwarder),” the OVA said. Also, from the territory of the Russian Federation, the occupiers fired mortars at the Krasnopolsky community – two arrivals were recorded.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...