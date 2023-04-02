veth

Russian propaganda: Finland will be liberated, its our land!

  1. Finland has nothing to worry about. The cockroach army is currently busy getting fried.

  2. This evil whore needs to look at the situation in Ukraine. Does she really believe that russia could take on NATO, when they have been trying to take Bakhmut for 12 months?

