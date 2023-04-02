Russian propaganda: Finland will be liberated, its our land!

Attention, Finland!— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 1, 2023
Russian propagandists talk about the need to "liberate the brotherly Finnish people" pic.twitter.com/D9QFXOzlBH
(C)TWITTER 2023
Attention, Finland!— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 1, 2023
Russian propagandists talk about the need to "liberate the brotherly Finnish people" pic.twitter.com/D9QFXOzlBH
(C)TWITTER 2023
3 comments
Finland has nothing to worry about. The cockroach army is currently busy getting fried.
This evil whore needs to look at the situation in Ukraine. Does she really believe that russia could take on NATO, when they have been trying to take Bakhmut for 12 months?
I give them more chance taking on NATO than Ukraine.
Ukrainians are true fighters.