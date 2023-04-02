Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, killed in St Petersburg explosion

Correspondent killed and several more injuries reported in mystery blast in Russia’s second city

One of Russia’s most popular military bloggers and correspondents was killed by an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday.

Maxim Fomin, better known by his alias Vladlen Tatarsky, was delivering a talk when a blast tore through the venue. Fifteen more injuries have been reported, according to Russian state media.

Police said the explosive device was hidden in a statue that contained more than 200 grams of TNT. Images circulating online showed the blogger being handed a statue.

His posts were in several cases critical of Russia's military leadership and approach to the invasion of Ukraine. He was also a militant nationalist whose views on the war were summed up in a comment he gave at a Kremlin reception: "We'll conquer everyone, we'll kill everyone, we'll loot whoever we need to, and everything will be just as we like it."

A photo posted from Tatarsky’s talk, moments before the explosion. The venue is reportedly owned by Evgeny Prigozhin. https://t.co/4Pw6COBADJ https://t.co/Fa2DNciAhk pic.twitter.com/9dvDF7MbUV — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) April 2, 2023

He was among hundreds of attendees at a lavish Kremlin ceremony last September to proclaim Russia’s annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine, a move that most countries at the UN condemned as illegal.

A St Petersburg website said the explosion took place at a cafe that had at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private army, which is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

No individual or group has taken responsibility for the blast. If Mr Fomin was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure associated with the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine’s secret services last August of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called “evil”. Ukraine denied involvement.

