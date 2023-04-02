Russia announced a reduction in oil production: the Kremlin announced the timing and volume

Elena Kovalenko18:47, 04/02/23

Russia announced a reduction in oil production by 500 thousand barrels per day until the end of 2023 from the average level of production in February.

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions adopted in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor announced a decrease in oil production .

According to Deputy Prime Minister of the aggressor country Alexander Novak, Russia is implementing a voluntary reduction of 500 thousand barrels per day until the end of 2023 from the average level of production in February, reports the Russian Interfax .

The aggressor said the move was a “preventive action” in response to the oil embargo.

