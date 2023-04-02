Russia announced a reduction in oil production: the Kremlin announced the timing and volume

Elena Kovalenko18:47, 04/02/23
Russia announced a reduction in oil production by 500 thousand barrels per day until the end of 2023 from the average level of production in February.
Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions adopted in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor announced a decrease in oil production .
According to Deputy Prime Minister of the aggressor country Alexander Novak, Russia is implementing a voluntary reduction of 500 thousand barrels per day until the end of 2023 from the average level of production in February, reports the Russian Interfax .
The aggressor said the move was a “preventive action” in response to the oil embargo.
(C)UNIAN 2023
One comment
“The aggressor said the move was a “preventive action” in response to the oil embargo.”
Meaning, nobody is buying our oil, except for friendly countries that are getting a huge discount. russian oil is trading at $48 a barrel, the lowest for 2 years.