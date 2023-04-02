Priests of the UOC-MP beat an injured soldier in Khmelnytsky: parishioners did not intervene (video)

Marta Gichko12:59, 04/02/23

None of the women and men who came to the service did not try to stop the beating.

In Khmelnytsky, the priests of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate beat a Ukrainian soldier who was injured at the front.

The video of the incident in the temple was published by the deputy of the Khmelnytsky Regional Council Viktor Burlyk. According to him, the hero of the video was the military Artur Ananiev, who, from the beginning of the full-scale campaign, volunteered for the front as part of the 19th rifle battalion. During the fighting, he received a concussion and a head injury.

“When the whole country is watching the situation in the Lavra, he himself went to the Moscow church to ask the question, ‘How many people still have to die so that you stop going to the Moscow Patriarchate?’. What happened next can be seen on the video,” the deputy noted.

The footage shows that the priests fell on the military man, knocked him to the floor, twisted his arms and tried to take him out of the temple. None of the residents intervened. Then one of the priests fell on the warrior from above. The military said that it was difficult for him to breathe.

“Yes, I don’t give a shit if you have (what to breathe – UNIAN), or not,” the priest told him in response.

After that, the man who filmed the video was pushed out of the temple, calling him a “military comrade.” At the end of the video, a bloody military man is seen leaving the temple, accompanied by unknown men.

According to the deputy, after that the police came to the temple and detained the military man under Art. 173. Burlik noted that he was ashamed of the actions of the police in his hometown and called it “protection of the Moscow Patriarchate”.

“The face of the parishioners is also shown, everyone fucking watched how the military man who defended Ukraine and risked his life was muzzling,” he said.

