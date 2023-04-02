“Appropriate for April Fools’ Day”: the EU reacted to Russia’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council

Katerina Chernovol01:58, 04/02/23

The European Union will oppose any abuse by the Russian presidency.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell commented on Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council . He stressed that it was “appropriate for April Fools’ Day.”

“Today’s Russian presidency of the UN Security Council is appropriate for April Fool’s Day. Despite the fact that Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council, it constantly violates the very essence of the UN legal framework,” Borrell wrote on Twitter .

The official stressed that the European Union would oppose any abuse by the Russian presidency.

