02.04.23

The Volnovakha District Military Administration showed the remains of the broken Russian equipment in the territory of the Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports this with a link to the Facebook page of the Volnovakha RVA.

“The photo shows the results of the work of the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion in the Volnovakha region,” the report says.

The network reports that the equipment was destroyed in the Ugledar area.

