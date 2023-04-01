Zelenskyy thanks Switzerland: It’s important when neutral countries take a stance

1 APRIL 2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Switzerland, which joined the 10 package of EU sanctions against Russia this week.
Source: President’s evening address
“This week, Switzerland joined the 10 sanctions package of the European Union.
It is important when states that are neutral in the military-political sense still take a clear moral stance towards Russian terror, towards Russia’s destruction of the global rules-based order.
Only in unity can we preserve peace as the basis of international relations, and I thank Switzerland for the relevant decisions.”
Earlier: On Wednesday, 29 March, the Federal Council of Switzerland decided to impose sanctions against Russia, joining the 10 package of economic restrictions of the European Union.
