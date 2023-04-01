Zelensky made an important statement on the chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the UN Security Council (video)

Antonina Dolomanzhi20:43, 04/01/23

According to the president, the terrorists should lose and be responsible for terror, and not preside anywhere else.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that the beginning of Russia’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council proves “the complete bankruptcy of such institutions.”

“Unfortunately, we also have news that is obviously absurd and destructive. Today, a terrorist country began to chair the UN Security Council. Yesterday, the Russian army killed another Ukrainian child – a five-month-old boy, his name was Daniil. From Avdiivka, in the Donbass, together with his parents. Parents are wounded. Russian artillery… One of the hundreds of shellings that a terrorist state carries out every day. And at the same time, Russia chairs the UN Security Council,” Zelensky said during a traditional evening video message.

According to the President, it is difficult to imagine something that proves more “complete bankruptcy of such institutions

“There is no form of terror that has not yet been carried out by Russia. And there will be no reason that will stop the reform of global institutions, in particular the UN Security Council. A reform that is clearly overdue – for a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist “, could not destroy the world. Terrorists must lose, they must be responsible for terror, and not preside somewhere,” Zelensky stressed.

The exclusion of the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council – what was reported

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukraine initiated the process of excluding the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council and the organization as a whole.

On March 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recalled that Russia had obtained its seat in the UN Security Council illegally, and therefore Russia’s presidency in this structure can be considered a “bad joke.”

Despite this, Russia began chairing the UN Security Council on April 1 , replacing Mozambique. The presidency of the Russian Federation will last until the end of April. It took place as part of the mandatory rotation of the leadership, which is provided for by the organization’s regulations.

