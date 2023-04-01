WAR UPDATE 3/31/23

From the FB page; The Heartbeat of Ukraine

Day 401 of a 3-day war. Kyiv is still standing tall and Russia is still a terrorist state….and I’m feeling particularly feisty tonight in light of Russia’s #Buchadenial

173, 360 (+460) enemy soldiers eliminated.

❌Reminder: Russia was kicked out of the UN Human right’s council for their war crimes in Ukraine. And now these pieces of garbage are leading the UN Security Counsel. What could possibly go wrong? Especially when these war criminals are making statements like the one below on all their embassy pages:

“Bucha was perpetrated under a false flag operation by the criminal regime in Kyiv.” 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕💩

❌War by the numbers – Bucha

📍During the 33 days of occupation, the Russian military committed more than 9,000 war crimes in Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast during the occupation. (Source: Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin)

📍More than 270 crimes per day. More than 1,400 civilians were killed. Many of them were tortured. Among the killed are 37 children. Another 52 children were injured.”

📍According to Kostin, over a year, the prosecutor’s office has issued a notice of suspicion to almost a hundred Russian military officers. Indictments against 35 people have been sent to court.

✅Following the first Bucha summit, President Zelenskyy said there will definitely be a “new Nuremberg” for Russian criminals. “Ukrainians will persevere in this war. We will free our land and all our people from Russian slavery. And the day will come when the world will hear that justice has been restored for Ukraine. The summit took place on the one-year anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. Hard to believe it’s been a year….

🛑Russian occupiers fired at a boat with civilians trying to leave the occupied part of Kherson Oblast; two people were injured. #warcrime

🛑Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Russian occupiers shelled the front-line town of Avdiivka, killing two people, including a five-month-old baby. Two more people were injured. #warcrime

✅Operational Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

👉”Over the last day, the enemy delivered 11 missile and four air strikes, and carried out 43 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

👉Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled over 80 enemy attacks. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain in the epicentre of the fighting.”

👉On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Combat training activities of units of the Russian Armed Forces continue on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The occupiers continue to maintain a military presence in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast, Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Katerynivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Oliinykove, Neskuchne, Vilcha, Krasne Pershe and Topoli.

👉On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne and Berestove. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Rozdolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. In the course of the Russians’ assault, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 attacks. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders also fired on Novokalynove, Keramik, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krsnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Ostrivske, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

👉On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers fired on more than 30 settlements, including Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Yantarne and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

👉Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered six strikes on clusters of occupiers’ personnel. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit six clusters of Russian manpower, one command post, two ammunition storage points and two fuel depots.

✅According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Fifty Russian soldiers deserted in the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. Now they are wanted. “The trend of increasing cases of escape of enemy personnel groups from subdivisions and military units continues. Snert.

✅Ukrinform, quoting Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast. Quote from Klymenko: “We have received several tens of thousands of applications to join the Offensive Guard. People applied from all regions of our state. This is a voluntary movement, which is now in demand by society.

–We have suspended the entry to the Offensive Guard, because the units are almost formed. At the same time, we have a lot of completed questionnaires and applications for admission, so we decided to continue forming our reserve units.”

✅Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Ukraine’s south reported that due to the recent explosions in the city of Dzhankoi in the north of annexed Crimea, Russia has limited capabilities to transfer military equipment and ammunition, including Kalibr cruise missiles. “They continue to try [to restore the railroad connection – ed.], the work is still ongoing, and the full-fledged railroad connection, which would allow them to transfer heavy equipment, has not yet been restored.” Bwah ha ha!

✅Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA reported that bipartisan group of US senators from the Republican and Democratic parties has introduced a draft law on security in the Black Sea region in 2023.

📌The bill introduced in the Senate emphasizes the importance of the Black Sea region for US national security, European and global security, especially against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

📌The document envisages a more active and decisive US foreign policy towards the Black Sea region, including enhanced coordination between the US, NATO and the EU, as well as strengthening economic ties between the US and the Black Sea states (in particular, it mentions support for the Three Seas Initiative).

📌The draft law requires that an interagency strategy be submitted 180 days after its adoption to increase US military assistance and coordination with NATO and the EU, deepen economic ties, strengthen democracy and economic security, and enhance security assistance with countries in the region.

📌It will include, among other things, increased security assistance to Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and Georgia; prioritization of intelligence systems for Russian operations in the region; the possibility of creating a joint multinational headquarters responsible for planning exercises and coordinating all military activities of US allies and partners in the Black Sea; and intensification of the fight against Russian disinformation and propaganda, etc.

💩Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in a message to the Belarusian people that NATO countries are preparing for an invasion of Belarusian territory. Take my word for it, I’ve never lied to you. They (NATO countries – ed.) are preparing to invade the territory of Belarus to destroy our country.” He’s never lied to his people? I call bullshit.

💩In his address to the people and parliament, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko traditionally blamed the West for all the troubles, mentioned the Russian occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, boasted that he had allegedly done a lot for peace in Ukraine, and stated about ten times that Zelenskyy and Putin needed to negotiate. Again, I call bullshit.

💩In his annual address, Lukashenka first recalled the agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, for which, he said, “the entire infrastructure is created and ready.” “If necessary, Putin and I will decide and bring in strategic weapons – if needed. I am not trying to intimidate or blackmail anyone. I want to safeguard the Belarusian state and ensure peace for the Belarusian people,” added the self-proclaimed president of Belarus. What an ass.

✅Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania jointly opposed the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council, which begins on 1 April.

–Rein Tammsaar, Estonia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, at a Security Council meeting on Friday, reading out a joint statement from the three Baltic States.

–In his speech, Tammsaar noted that a country ruled by a war criminal prosecuted by the International Criminal Court cannot preside over the body responsible for world peace and security.

“Isn’t it telling that tomorrow, on the anniversary of the Bucha massacre, Russia will preside over the Security Council? This is shameful, humiliating and dangerous for the credibility of this body and its effective functioning,” he stressed. You are not wrong sir.

✅Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated on Friday that all 30 NATO members have ratified the protocol on Finland’s accession. He congratulated Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. “Finland will formally join our Alliance in the coming days. Their membership will make Finland safer and NATO stronger,” Stoltenberg said. Welcome Finland

✅Constitutional Court of Ukraine press office – The Constitutional Court of Ukraine is to review the constitutionality of the controversial agreements signed in 2010 between Ukraine and the Russian Federation which allowed Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to be based in Crimea until 2042.

🛑A Russian soldier who took part in the Russian military aggression against Ukraine was not allowed to enter Moldova. The border police of Moldova reported on March 31 that they discovered a Russian serviceman who fought in the war against Ukraine in the flow of passengers at Chisinau International Airport. His final destination was the city of Tiraspol, in unrecognized Transnistria. During the conversation with the law enforcement officers, he was confused in his testimony, trying to mislead the inspectors of the border police.

🍿Tonight’s edition of the Russians are batshit crazy and morally bankrupt: Tonight’s theme: They have got to be joking.

🔘Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Russia’s foreign policy is peaceful, open, predictable, consistent & pragmatic and is based on respect for universally recognized principles & norms of intl law and desire for equitable intl cooperation to solve common problems & promote common interests.” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡💩💩💩💩

🔘Also the Russian MFA – “Russia pursues an independent and multi-vector foreign policy driven by its national interests and awareness of its special responsibility for maintaining peace and security at the global and regional levels.” Says the terrorist state that invaded a sovereign nation, committed war crimes, and has threatened the world with nuclear war. 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

🔘”US democracy is nothing more than a pretty façade of a state structure designed to cover up how they ignore the rights of the common American. Those who have taken a closer look, have no illusions about freedom of speech or freedom of expression.” Say what? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

I took great pleasure in reporting a Russian Embassy tweet denying that documented Russian war crimes in Bucha occurred. Yes, you can report them for outright lies when it comes to denying a tragic event. I’m pretty sure hundreds of people reported them if not more. 😏

That’s it for tonight folks. Keep those words of support and prayers coming for our Ukrainian friends. Find ways to help. #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine #braveukraine #UkraineWillWin #russiaisaterroriststate #RussiaIsCollapsing #PutinIsaWarCriminal #FuckPutin #fucklukashenko #fuckIran

Reported by Christine Stuermer

Like this: Like Loading...