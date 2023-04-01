US to sell 24 F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Poland for a symbolic dollar

Inna Andalitskaya17:49, 04/01/23

These aircraft should compensate for the Polish MiG-29 fighters transferred to Ukraine.

The US Department of Defense agreed to sell 24 F-22 Raptor aircraft to Poland for a symbolic dollar , which were removed from service ahead of schedule.

According to the Polish portal Defence24 , F-22s, in particular, should compensate Poland, which is the backbone of NATO’s eastern flank, for the Polish MiG-29 fighters transferred to Ukraine.

“By the end of 2025, Poland may become the second country in the world after the United States that will use two types of 5th generation aircraft. In addition to the F-35 aircraft already purchased for the Polish Air Force, the Americans offered to provide Poland with 24 F-22A Block 20 Raptor aircraft from batch of 32 fighters,” the publication reports.

It is noted that Poland should receive the planes for a symbolic dollar, but the whole operation will not be without costs. First of all, Poland will have to pay to test the Raptor because the ones planned to be retired by the US Air Force were not in combat service, but were used mainly for training. Poland must also raise funds for armaments, training of pilots and technical personnel, and preparation of ground infrastructure.

The Americans have already calculated that it will take about three years (including pilot training), and all F-22 aircraft will be delivered to Poland in 2024-2025.

American aircraft for Poland

The Raptor is considered the first fifth-generation American military aircraft. It is capable of performing both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

On June 28, 2022, it was reported that the United States would deploy F-22 fighter jets to Poland in order to strengthen the deterrence of the Russian Federation. Six Raptors from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron based in Alaska have arrived at Lakenheath Air Force Base in Britain

On March 25, 2023, the speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine would be able to liberate the occupied territories very quickly if they received American F-15 and F-16 fighters, which NATO member countries have.

Poland and Slovakia announced their readiness to transfer their MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...