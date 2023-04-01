“This is the sword of Damocles”: at the meeting of the UN Security Council, China categorically opposed nuclear weapons in Belarus

China is a categorical opponent of the appearance of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of China Geng Shuang at a meeting of the UN Security Council. He called nuclear weapons “the sword of Damocles”.

“We oppose nuclear threats to non-nuclear countries. For China, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is very important. We stand for a ban on the transfer of nuclear weapons to third countries. No nuclear-weapon countries should transfer their nuclear weapons abroad or station them outside their own country,” the Chinese representative said.

Let us recall that earlier China publicly spoke out against the plans of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stressed the importance of avoiding a war between nuclear powers and reducing strategic risks.

“In the current situation, all parties should focus on a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine. All parties should focus their diplomatic efforts on a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine and jointly contribute to the de-escalation of the situation,” Mao Ning said.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, he, along with Putin, condemned the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the countries that own such weapons. This is a familiar rebuke from Russia and China towards the United States, which has been storing tactical nuclear weapons in several European countries since the Cold War.

However, just a few days later, Putin abruptly changed his position and announced that he was going to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, just referring to the US experience.

Such actions have previously been condemned in NATO and the European Union. The United States is reacting with restraint to Putin’s provocative statements – the Pentagon said that so far they do not see any signs of preparations in Russia for the use of nuclear weapons and do not see the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, therefore they do not change their nuclear strategy.

