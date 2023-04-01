Shoigu promised the invaders more ammunition: Girkin “blasted” these statements

Marta Gichko12:02, 04/01/23

The militant called Shoigu’s speech “stupid officialdom” and doubted that at least part of his words were true.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, against the backdrop of a ” shell shortage ” in the units of the occupying army, said that his department was taking the necessary measures to increase the volume of ammunition. According to him, the amount of collateral “has already increased manifold.”

According to the propaganda RIA-Novosti, Shoigu noted at a meeting at the headquarters of the United Group of Russian Forces that “the volume of deliveries of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase it.”

According to him, “the number of products manufactured to support the troops has grown many times over, both conventional and high-precision types of weapons.” This will allow you to carry out the “tasks” at the front.

Shoigu’s statements were publicly ridiculed by the terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin. He called Shoigu’s speech “stupid officialdom” and doubted that at least part of his words were true.

“The consumption of precision-guided munitions, compared to peacetime, has grown not “by several times”, but “significantly.” Accordingly, in order for the troops to be able to use these weapons “not artificially”, the output must be increased by an order of magnitude. But I understand this. And “the electorate will swallow “For now. Although many of the “deep people” are already asking a simple question: “If everything is so good and great with us, why is the war going on for the 14th month, the losses are high, and the victory is further than at its beginning?”,- Girkin noted.

