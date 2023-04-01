“Russian flags are everywhere, happy people”: SBU published the conversations of Metropolitan Pavel (video)

Marta Gichko13:32, 04/01/23

The Metropolitan did not hide the fact that he maintains contact with Moscow, despite the invasion of the Russian Federation, and also asked to pray for the Moscow Patriarch.

The SBU published the conversations of Metropolitan Pavel / photo Musienko Vladislav

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that it had reported the suspicion to the scandalous Metropolitan of the UOC-MP Pavel (Pasha Mercedes) on the basis of a reasonable evidence base regarding his involvement in inciting religious hatred, justifying and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As noted in the SBU, it was established that Metropolitan Pavlo Lebed, in his public speeches, repeatedly insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other faiths and tried to form hostile attitudes towards them, and also made statements that justified or denied the actions of the aggressor country. This was also confirmed by a forensic linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service.

Based on the collected evidence, Lebed was informed of a suspicion under part 1 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs) and Part 1 of Art. 436-2 (justification, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The SBU also published fragments of personal conversations of the odious Metropolitan Pavel, which confirm the accusations made against him. In one of the conversations, Pavel rejoices at the occupation of Kherson, and calls the Russian invasion “a war between America and Russia to the last Ukrainian.”

“Already today, Kherson is preaching the good news, there are already Russian flags everywhere… People are happy. occupiers – UNIAN). They once said that there would be a war between America and Russia until the last Ukrainian. There is still a little left. I warn you right away, do not be somewhere close, where there is some part, there, something like that, some then a factory,” the metropolitan said to an unnamed interlocutor.

In another conversation published by the SBU, Pavel says that Ukraine is to blame for the fact that the Russian Federation started the war, because it allegedly “provoked Moscow.”

“They write today on YouTube, they hit those American laboratories in Kiev and Odessa, so that the dust scatters from them … They destroy Ukraine completely. Well, these beat them to the fullest (Russians – UNIAN), and these same ones provoke (Ukrainians – UNIAN) “, Pavel said.

In yet another interception, the odious metropolitan declared that there were “no Ukrainians” in the western regions. According to his crazy version, all this is “Poland and Hungary”, and “No one breathes Ukraine there.”

In addition, during a conversation with an unnamed woman, the metropolitan calls the terror defense “bastards.”

In separate interceptions, the Metropolitan does not hide the fact that he maintains contact with Moscow, despite the invasion of the Russian Federation, and also asks to pray for the Moscow Patriarch.

In addition to personal conversations, the metropolitan incited inter-religious hatred in public appeals. A fragment of his scandalous appeals was also published in the SBU.

