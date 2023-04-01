Putin asked for mercy for the first time: Piontkovsky announced preparations for the surrender of the Russian Federation (video)

Katerina Schwartz14:43, 04/01/23

The publicist commented on Lukashenka’s latest statements.

Alexander Lukashenko’s latest statements on March 31 are the first drafts of a speech about the surrender of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

This opinion was expressed by political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky, noting that in this way Putin asked Ukraine for mercy for the first time:

“The war criminal Pu asked for mercy for the first time. How else to interpret this amazing passage in the text voiced by Lukashenka: “The soldiers of both sides do not understand what they are fighting for”? How can they not understand what they are fighting for? And where is the demilitarization? And what, the soldier Putin also does not understand what he is fighting for? This is a very important turning point.”

According to the publicist, this is how this “recognition and revelation” is perceived in Washington:

“Putin desperately asks for a truce. In essence, these are the first drafts of a speech about surrender. It turns out that the peoples of both countries, the soldiers, do not understand what they are fighting for. Why did you send them to this war, you ask?”

As Piontkovsky added, all this is evidence of “the twilight state of a person who is in despair on the eve of the spring counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to which there is nothing to oppose.”

Lukashenka’s message on March 31 – what he said

As UNIAN wrote on March 31, Alexander Lukashenko addressed a message to the Belarusians and the parliament.

During his message , Lukashenka said that he could come to an agreement with Putin and deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

In addition, Lukashenko threatened that Putin would launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine if the Russian Federation was threatened with disintegration.

