List of Russian tank models and the number lost in Russia Ukraine War 2022

31 MARCH 2023

The Russian army has lost more than 1,900 tanks in the fighting in Ukraine.

After more than a year of conflict in Ukraine, the Russian army has lost over 1,900 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). Of the 1,900 Russian tanks lost, 224 have not been identified. In this article, we will outline the number and types of Russian tanks destroyed, captured, or abandoned, based on open-source information shared on the Internet and details provided by the armed forces involved in the Russian-Ukrainian War of 2022.

On February 24, 2022, Russia initiated a large-scale invasion and occupation of parts of Ukraine, intensifying the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. By April, Russian forces withdrew from the northern front, while on the southern and south-eastern fronts, they seized control of Kherson in March and later Mariupol in May after a prolonged siege.

On April 18, 2022, Russia embarked on a renewed campaign in Donbas. Russian forces persistently targeted both military and civilian infrastructure far from the front line, including electrical and water systems. Towards the end of 2022, Ukraine launched counteroffensives in the south and east. Shortly thereafter, Russia declared the unlawful annexation of four partially occupied oblasts. In November 2022, Ukrainian forces regained control of Kherson. On February 7, 2023, Russia mobilized nearly 200,000 troops for a renewed push toward Bakhmut.

The International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), a specialist think tank, estimates that Russia’s army has lost nearly 50% of its modern tank fleet after one year of combat in Ukraine. Our editorial team will detail the number of tanks lost by the Russian army in the conflict in Ukraine, listing each model along with a brief technical review. Every week the list will be updated.

T-62 Model 1967 Main Battle Tank

T-62 Model 1967: (1)

The T-62 Model 1967 is an older Soviet-era main battle tank that was first introduced into service in 1961. The 1967 model is an upgraded version of the original T-62, featuring improvements in its armor, firepower, and overall performance. Despite its age, the T-62 Model 1967 has seen combat in various conflicts, including the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian War.

The T-62 Model 1967 is armed with a 115mm U-5TS (also known as 2A20) smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing both armor-piercing and high-explosive rounds. Additionally, the tank is equipped with a 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun and a 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun mounted on the turret for anti-aircraft and infantry defense.

T-62M MBT Main Battle Tank

T-62M MBT Main Battle Tank





T-62M: (56)

The T-62M is an upgraded version of the Soviet-era T-62 main battle tank, which was first introduced in the 1960s. The T-62M variant features several enhancements over the original T-62, including improved armor, firepower, and mobility.

The T-62M retains the 115mm U-5TS (2A20) smoothbore gun from the original T-62 but incorporates a new fire control system, improved ammunition, and a laser rangefinder for better accuracy and target engagement.

The T-62M has additional appliqué armor on the turret and hull, offering increased protection against anti-tank weapons. The tank is also equipped with explosive reactive armor (ERA) to further enhance its survivability against shaped charge warheads.

T-62M Model 2022 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-62M Model 2022: (2)

The T-62M Model 2022 is an upgraded version of the Soviet T-62M main battle tank, which was first introduced during the Russian-Ukrainian War 2022.

The T-62M Model 2022 retains the 115mm U-5TS (2A20) smoothbore gun from the original T-62M and is equipped with modern thermal imagers, laser rangefinders, additional modules of multi-layer hull armor, and dynamic Kontakt ERA armor. It has a modernized fire control system that increases the efficiency of the 2A20 (U-5TS) 115 mm gun.





T-62MV MBT Main Battle Tank

T-62MV: (14)

The T-62MV is an advanced variant of the Soviet-era T-62 main battle tank that entered into service with the Russian Army in the late 1980s. It features several significant upgrades over the original T-62 and the T-62M, which enhance its capabilities on the battlefield. The tank is also equipped with upgraded communications equipment, night vision devices, and a snorkel system for deep fording operations, enabling the tank to operate more effectively in various combat scenarios.

The T-62MV retains the 115mm U-5TS (2A20) smoothbore gun from earlier T-62 models but benefits from a modern fire control system, laser rangefinder, and improved ammunition, resulting in better accuracy and target engagement.

The T-62MV is equipped with Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor (ERA) on both the turret and hull, providing increased protection against anti-tank projectiles and shaped charge warheads. The tank is powered by a V-55U diesel engine that increased horsepower and performance, while the updated torsion bar suspension system allows for enhanced off-road capabilities.

T-64A MBT Main Battle Tank

T-64A: (2)

The T-64A is a Soviet-era main battle tank that was introduced in the late 1960s as an improved version of the original T-64. The tank entered into service with the Soviet Army in 1967. It features several enhancements over its predecessor, making it a more capable and advanced combat vehicle for its time. It featured an upgraded fire control system, night vision devices, and improved communications equipment, which enhanced its overall combat effectiveness.

The T-64A utilized composite armor, which provided better protection against anti-tank weapons. The turret and hull were designed with a low silhouette, reducing the tank’s visibility on the battlefield and making it a more difficult target. The tank is armed with one 125mm D-81T (also known as 2A46) smoothbore gun, capable of firing armor-piercing, high-explosive, and anti-tank guided missiles. It also featured an autoloader system, which reduced the crew size to three and improved the rate of fire.

The T-64A was powered by a 5TDF 5-cylinder diesel engine, providing 700 horsepower and a top speed of approximately 45 km/h (28 mph). The tank also had a torsion bar suspension system, which improved its off-road capabilities.

T-64BV MBT Main Battle Tank

T-64BV: (51)

The T-64BV is an upgraded version of the Soviet-era T-64 main battle tank, featuring several enhancements that improve its performance and survivability on the battlefield. It entered into service with the Soviet Army in the mid-1980s. The T-64BV includes upgraded communications equipment, enhanced night vision devices, and a more advanced fire control system, resulting in better overall combat effectiveness.

The T-64BV is equipped with Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor (ERA) on both the turret and hull, providing increased protection against anti-tank projectiles and shaped charge warheads. This addition greatly improves the tank’s survivability in comparison to the earlier T-64A model.

The T-64BV retains the 125mm D-81T (2A46) smoothbore gun from the T-64A but benefits from improvements in ammunition and fire control systems. The tank is also equipped with an autoloader, reducing the crew size to three and improving the rate of fire.

The T-64BV is powered by the 5TDF 5-cylinder diesel engine developing 700 hp and it can run at a top speed of approximately 45 km/h (28 mph). The tank’s torsion bar suspension system enables it to traverse challenging terrain with ease

T-72A MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72A family: (139)

The T-72A is an upgraded version of the Soviet-era T-72 main battle tank, which entered service in 1979. It was designed to be a more advanced and capable combat vehicle compared to its predecessor. The T-72A includes an upgraded fire control system, improved communications equipment, and night vision devices, which contribute to its overall combat effectiveness.

The T-72A features composite armor on the turret and glacis plate, providing increased protection against anti-tank weapons. Additionally, the tank has a low-profile design, making it a smaller target on the battlefield. The tank is armed with a 125mm 2A46 smoothbore gun, capable of firing armor-piercing, high-explosive, and anti-tank guided missiles. The tank also has an autoloader, which reduces the crew size to three and improves the rate of fire.

The T-72A is powered by a V-46-6 diesel engine developing 780 hp and it can reach a top speed of approximately 60 km/h (37 mph). It also features a torsion bar suspension system, enhancing its off-road capabilities.





T-72AV MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72AV: (9)

The T-72AV is an upgraded version of the T-72A main battle tank, featuring enhanced armor protection. It entered service with the Soviet Army in the late 1980s, providing improved combat capabilities compared to the T-72A. The tank is equipped with an upgraded fire control system, improved communications equipment, and night vision devices, contributing to its overall combat effectiveness.

The T-72AV is equipped with Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor (ERA) on both the turret and hull, providing increased protection against anti-tank projectiles and shaped charge warheads. This armor upgrade significantly enhances the survivability of the tank compared to the earlier T-72A model.

Powered by the V-46-6 diesel engine developing 780 hp and it can run at a maximum road speed of approximately 60 km/h (37 mph). The T-72AV features six large road wheels on each side of the tank, which are attached to the torsion bars via the road wheel arms. As the tank moves over rough terrain, the road wheels follow the contours of the ground, transferring the forces to the torsion bars.





T-72B MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72B: (258)

The T-72B is an upgraded version of the T-72 main battle tank, featuring several enhancements that improve its performance and survivability on the battlefield. It entered service with the Soviet Army in 1985. The T-72B includes upgraded communications equipment, enhanced night vision devices, and an improved fire control system, resulting in better overall combat effectiveness.

The T-72B is equipped with improved composite armor on both the turret and hull, providing increased protection against anti-tank projectiles. In addition, the tank has a new design for the turret armor known as “Dolly Parton” armor, which offers better protection against shaped charge warheads.

The T-72B retains the 125mm 2A46M smoothbore gun from the T-72A but benefits from an upgraded fire control system, improved ammunition, and a new laser rangefinder, resulting in better accuracy and target engagement. It also features an autoloader, reducing the crew size to three and improving the rate of fire.

The T-72B is powered by a V-84 diesel engine developing 840 hp and can reach a top road speed of approximately 60 km/h (37 mph). It uses the same torsion bar suspension as the previous version of the T-72 family.

T-72B model 1989 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72B Model 1989: (84)

The T-72B Model 1989, also known as the T-72B obr. 1989 or T-72B1, is an upgraded version of the T-72B main battle tank that features further enhancements to improve its combat capabilities. It was introduced in 1989, toward the end of the Soviet era. The tank is upgraded with new communications equipment, enhanced night vision devices, and an improved fire control system,

The T-72B Model 1989 is equipped with Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armor (ERA) on both the turret and hull, offering increased protection against anti-tank projectiles and shaped charge warheads. This armor upgrade significantly enhances the tank’s survivability compared to the earlier T-72B model.

The T-72B Model 1989 retains the 125mm 2A46M smoothbore gun from the T-72B but benefits from an upgraded fire control system, improved ammunition, and a new laser rangefinder, resulting in better accuracy and target engagement. It also features an autoloader, reducing the crew size to three and improving the rate of fire.

The T-72B Model 1989 is powered by a V-84 diesel engine offering 840 horsepower and a top speed of approximately 60 km/h (37 mph).

T-72B model 2022 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72B Model 2022: (1)

The T-72B Model 2022 is an upgraded version of the T-72B that was developed for Russian troops deployed in Ukraine. It is armed with the same 125mm 2A46M smoothbore gun as the previous version of the T-72B.

The T-72B Model 2022 is not equipped with the Sosna-U or DVE-BS crosswind sensor. Instead, they have a 1PN96MT-02 thermal sight.

The T-72B Model 2022 seems to be fitted with a new armor similar to the T-72B3 consisting of advanced Relikt explosive reactive armor (ERA) mounted on the turret and hull. Relikt ERA is a more effective and modern version of the Kontakt-5 ERA used on earlier models.

T-72BA MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72BA: (27)

The T-72BA is another modernized version of the T-72B main battle tank, featuring a series of upgrades to enhance its combat capabilities. This upgrade program was introduced in the early 2000s, and the T-72BA has been used by the Russian Armed Forces and other countries with T-72 fleets.

The T-72BA retains the improved composite armor found on the T-72B, which provides increased protection against anti-tank projectiles. It is also equipped with Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armor (ERA) on both the turret and hull, offering enhanced protection against modern anti-tank guided missiles and armor-piercing projectiles.

The T-72BA features the 125mm 2A46M smoothbore gun, capable of firing armor-piercing, high-explosive, and anti-tank guided missiles. The tank is also equipped with an autoloader, reducing the crew size to three and improving the rate of fire. The fire control system has been modernized, with new sights and a laser rangefinder for increased accuracy and target engagement.

The T-72BA is powered by either the V-84 diesel engine or the more powerful V-92S2, offering 840 horsepower or 1,000 horsepower, respectively. The tank’s top speed is approximately 60 km/h (37 mph), and its torsion bar suspension system enables it to traverse challenging terrain with ease.

T-72B3 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72B3: (303)

The T-72B3 is a modernized version of the T-72 main battle tank that was developed in Russia. It entered service in 2013 and is currently in use by the Russian Ground Forces. The tank has a crew of three, including a driver, gunner, and commander like all the variants of the T-72 family. It has a modernized suite of electronic systems, including a navigation system, a radio, and a battle management system.

The T-72B3 has a reinforced armor system that includes reactive armor tiles on the turret and hull, providing improved protection against anti-tank weapons. It is armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing armor-piercing, high-explosive, and anti-tank guided missiles. It also has a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a roof-mounted 12.7mm machine gun

The T-72B3 is motorized by a V-92S2F diesel engine, which produces 1130 horsepower, giving it a maximum speed of 60 km/h and a range of up to 700 km.

T-72B3M MBT Main Battle Tank

T-72B3M: (217)

The T-72B3M is an upgraded version of the T-72B3 main battle tank developed by Russia that entered into service with the Russian army in 2018. The tank features advanced armor protection, including new explosive reactive armor tiles and a strengthened turret front, providing improved protection against anti-tank weapons.

The T-72B3M is armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, which can fire various types of ammunition, including armor-piercing, high-explosive, and anti-tank guided missiles. It also has a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a roof-mounted 12.7mm machine gun. It is also with an upgraded fire control system, including a new gunner’s sight with a thermal imager, laser rangefinder, and ballistic computer. The commander also has a new sight with a panoramic view, allowing for better situational awareness.

The T-72B3M is equipped with a V-92S2F diesel engine, which produces 1130 horsepower, giving it a maximum speed of 60 km/h and a range of up to 700 km.

T-80 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80 family: (4)

The T-80 is a main battle tank developed by the Soviet Union, which entered into service with the Russian army in 1976. The tank is protected by composite armor, which is a combination of steel, ceramics, and plastics, providing improved protection against anti-tank weapons.

The T-80 is armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing various types of ammunition, including armor-piercing and high-explosive rounds. It also has a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a roof-mounted 12.7mm machine gun. The tank features a fire control system, which includes a gunner’s sight with a thermal imager, laser rangefinder, and ballistic computer. The commander also has a new sight with a panoramic view, allowing for better situational awareness.

The T-80 is powered by a gas turbine engine, which produces 1,000 hp., giving it a maximum speed of 70 km/h and a range of up to 300 km. It has a low profile and a hydro-pneumatic suspension, which provides good stability on rough terrain. It also has a snorkel, allowing it to cross water obstacles.

T-80BV MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80BV: (276)

The T-80BV is a variant of the T-80 main battle tank developed by the Soviet Union that entered into service with the Russian Armed Forces in 1985. The tank is protected by a composite armor, which is a combination of steel, ceramics, and plastics, providing improved protection against anti-tank weapons. It also features explosive reactive armor on the hull and turret.

The T-80BV is armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing various types of ammunition, including armor-piercing and high-explosive rounds. It also has a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a roof-mounted 12.7mm machine gun. It features a fire control system, which includes a gunner’s sight with a thermal imager, laser rangefinder, and ballistic computer. The commander also has a new sight with a panoramic view, allowing for better situational awareness.

The T-80BV powerpack is similar to the engine and transmission system of the T-80 main battle tank.

T-80BVK MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80BVK: (1)

The T-80BVK is the command version of the standard T-80BV using similar armament, protection, and powerpack. The tank is equipped with additional communications equipment and has more antennas mounted on the turret roof.

T-80U MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80U: (94)

The T-80U is a main battle tank developed by the Soviet Union, which entered service in 1985. It is a further development of T-80A. It is equipped with composite armor, which is a combination of steel, ceramics, and plastics, providing improved protection against anti-tank weapons. It also features Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armor on the hull and turret.

The T-80U us the same gun 2A46M-1 as on T-80BV but is fitted with a new 9K120 Svir system which allows firing 9M119 Svir (AT-11 Sniper) and 9M119 Refleks (AT-11B Sniper) ATGM (Anti-Tank Guided Missile) through the gun barrel. Also, the 12.7 mm NSVT heavy machine gun received the ability to be fired from within the turret with the use of a remotely controlled weapon station as for the T-64.

The T-80U is powered by a more powerful GTD-1250D multi-fuel gas turbine engine and the “Brod-M” snorkel

T-80UK MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80UK: (2)

The T-80UK is the command version of the T-80U, equipped with additional R-163-50K and R-163-U radios, a TNA-4 land navigation system, TShU-1-7 Shtora countermeasures system, an electronic fuze-setting device that permits the use of “Ainet” shrapnel round, a meteorological sensor, laser warning receivers, “Agava-2” thermal sight which provides a 2,600-meter night acquisition range, fire control and APU (Auxiliary Power Unit).

T-80UE-1 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80UE-1: (6)

The T-80UE-1 is a variant of the T-80 main battle tank developed by Russia. The tanks is armed with one 125mm smoothbore gun that is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and high explosive fragmentation (HEF) rounds. It also has a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. Unlike the T-80U it does not have the anti-aircraft heavy machine gun mounted on the commander’s cupola, instead, it has pintle mounts at the four corners of the turret allowing its position to be switched.

The T-80UE-1’s armor protection has been improved over the previous T-80U model with the addition of explosive reactive armor (ERA) blocks on the hull and turret. The tank is also equipped with the TShU-1-7 Shtora electro-optical countermeasures system designed to protect tanks and other armored vehicles from anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and other threats that use laser guidance systems.

T-80UM2 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80UM2: 1

The T-80UM2 is an experimental main battle tank that was based on an upgraded T-80U chassis, the main new addition being a welded-steel turret with advanced armor protection, including Kaktus explosive reactive armor (ERA), panels of which were also applied to the front of the hull. It has a crew of three but it features a different crew arrangement compared to the T-80U, with the gunner seated on the right and the commander on the left of the turret, swapping sides compared to the earlier tank.

The T-80UM2 is also fitted with the Drozd-2 active protection system, a hard-kill system that uses radar to detect incoming anti-tank rockets and anti-tank missiles, before automatically firing high-explosive fragmentation munitions at them, with the aim of destroying, or at last disabling them, at a distance of 20-30 feet from the tank.

The T-80UM2 used the same main armament as the earlier T-80 series, with a 125mm 2A45M smoothbore gun, but this was now fed ammunition via an improved type of automatic loading system.

T-80BVM MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80BVM: (75)

The T-80BVM is a modernized version of the T-80 main battle tank that was developed and produced in Russia. It entered service in 2017 and is currently in use by the Russian Army.

The tank’s main armament is a 125mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and high explosive fragmentation (HEF) rounds. It also has a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a 12.7mm machine gun on the turret for additional firepower.

The T-80BVM is powered by a gas turbine engine that produces 1250 horsepower, giving it a top speed of 70 km/h on roads and 45 km/h off-road. It has a range of up to 500 km on internal fuel tanks.

The tank’s armor protection has been improved with the addition of new modular reactive armor blocks on the hull and turret. The T-80BVM also features the Arena-E active protection system, which provides protection against anti-tank guided missiles and other threats.

Other features of the T-80BVM include an advanced fire control system with a laser rangefinder and thermal imaging sights, as well as a modernized command and control system that allows for better communication between tanks in a unit.

T-80BVM Model 2022 MBT Main Battle Tank

T-80BVM Model 2022: (1)

The T-80BVM Model 2022 is an upgraded version of the T-80BVM that was developed especially for the Russian troops deployed in Ukraine. It was unveiled in October 2022 and delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defense at the same time.

The T-80BVM Model 2022 has increased firepower, protection, and maneuverability. It is equipped with a new multi-channel gunner’s sight that was built without imported components.

The T-80BVM Model 2022 has improved armor protection consisting of the Relikt explosive reactive armor kit which is also used by the latest Russian main battle tanks, such as the T-90M and T-90MS.

The 80BVM Model 2022 is armed with a 2A46M-1 gun offering greater shooting distance. Using APFSDS (Armour-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition, the tank has a maximum firing from 2,000 to 3,000 m during the day and 2,000 to 2,600 m during the night. The main gun can also fire The tank can 9M119M Refleks (NATO reporting name AT-11 or Sniper-B) anti-tank guided missiles with a range from 4 to 5 km.





T-90A MBT Main Battle Tank

T-90A: (35)

The T-90A is a modern main battle tank that was developed and produced in Russia. It entered service in 1992 and is currently in use by the Russian Army and several other countries.

The tank’s main armament is a 125mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and high explosive fragmentation (HEF) rounds. It also has a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a 12.7mm machine gun on the turret for additional firepower.

The T-90A is powered by a V-92S2 diesel engine that produces 1130 horsepower, giving it a top speed of 60 km/h on roads and 45 km/h off-road. It has a range of up to 650 km on internal fuel tanks.

The tank’s armor protection has been improved with the addition of new modular composite armor on the hull and turret. The T-90A also features the Shtora-1 electro-optical active protection system, which provides protection against anti-tank guided missiles and other laser-guided threats.

Other features of the T-90A include an advanced fire control system with a laser rangefinder and thermal imaging sights, as well as a modernized command and control system that allows for better communication between tanks in a unit.

T-90AK MBT Main Battle Tank

T-90AK: (1)

The T-90AK is the command version of the T-90A. It has the same armament, armor, and powerpack. The tank is equipped with additional radio and communication equipment and the roof of the turret has more antennas.

T-90S MBT Main Battle Tank

T-90S: (6)

The T-90S is the export version of the T-90, later adopted by the Russian Armed Forces as the T-90A. These tanks were made by Uralvagonzavod and were updated with 1,000 hp (750 kW) engines made by Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant. These tanks carry an export version of the Shtora-1 passive/active protection system which lacks the infra-red dazzlers carried on the turret, however, this area was covered with more Kontakt-5. These were initially supplied with cast turrets of the early T-90, and when stocks were depleted, new, welded turrets were fabricated.

he main armament of the T-90S MBT includes one 125 mm 2A46M smoothbore gun, stabilized in two axes and fitted with a thermal sleeve. The gun tube can be replaced without dismantling inside the turret. The gun’s automatic loader will feed both ordnance and missiles offering a high rate of fire (up to 7 to 8 rounds per minute). The T-90S is also able to fire the 9M119 Refleks (NATO designation AT-11 Sniper) anti-tank guided missile system with a range from 100 m to 4,400 m.

T-90M MBT Main Battle Tank

T-90M: (16)

The T-90M “Proryv-3” is a modernized version of the T-90 main battle tank that was developed and produced in Russia. It entered service in 2019 and is currently in use by the Russian Army. The tank’s armor protection has been significantly improved with the addition of new modular composite armor on the hull and turret, as well as a new explosive reactive armor (ERA) system.

The main armament of the T-90M Model 2017 Proryv-3 consists of one 125 mm 2A46M-4 smoothbore gun able to fire standard ammunition but also anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) Refleks NATO Code AT-11 Sniper-B. The second armament includes one PKT 7.62mm coaxial machine mounted to the right of the main armament and at the rear of the commander, hatch is mounted a remotely operated weapon station armed with an NSVT 12.7mm heavy machine gun.

Other features of the T-90M include an advanced fire control system with a laser rangefinder, thermal imaging sights, and a new automatic target tracker. The tank also features a modernized command and control system that allows for better communication between tanks in a unit.

Like this: Like Loading...