April 1

Putin will not be able to win in his attempt to subjugate Ukraine, —Republican senator, co-chairman of the Committee on International Relations Jim Risch during a discussion at the Hudson Institute think tank.

“He lost this war. Ukraine has not won it yet, and Russia has already lost it. There is no such large and powerful Russian army. It was broken by a country that, unlike her, had only sticks and stones.

I’m not a big fan of the argument that we can’t escalate. If you don’t pump up the tension, you will lose. That’s why I’m in favor of escalation,” Risch said.

According to the senator, the authorities of the United States of America should supply Ukraine with all types of weapons, up to the latest fourth-generation F-16 fighters.

The only thing Washington cannot hand over to Kyiv is nuclear weapons.

However, he predicts that the hostilities will not stop soon.

Risch believes that the road to the end of the war is likely to be long, and the national hostility between Ukraine and Russia is expected to be a contentious issue for “generations to come.”

Therefore, according to the senator, the United States should continue to assist Ukraine.

“The United States has a moral and legal obligation to defend Ukraine based on the promises we made in 1994 when Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal,” Risch said.

