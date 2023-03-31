Ukraine is already using American modified JDAM aerial bombs

The Ukrainian Air Force has started using JDAM systems for aerial bombs.

This was told by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yuriy Ignat, reports Promyslovy Portal with reference to Military .

“We use JDAM bombs. These are Western-style bombs with which our aviation successfully strikes important targets. These bombs are slightly less powerful, but extremely accurate. I would like to have more such bombs for success at the front,” Yuriy Ignat said.

In December, the Pentagon announced that it would provide Ukraine with Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits.

JDAM kit

The JDAM turns conventional aerial bombs into all-weather modified munitions.

Already in March, the commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, James Hacker, said that long-range aviation munitions with GPS guidance, which can hit targets at a distance of 72 km, were transferred to Ukraine.

Then they emphasized that it was about JDAM-ER.

“Recently, we delivered some high-precision munitions [to Ukraine], which have an increased range and went a little further than a gravity bomb, and have precision [targeting]. It’s a recent opportunity that we’ve been able to give them [Ukraine] probably in the last three weeks,” Hecker said.

The announcement was made during a panel discussion at the 2023 Air and Space Association Military Symposium Fields, which began March 6 in Aurora, Colorado.

Presumably, the stock of these bombs in Ukraine is now relatively small.

Repaired Su-24 with serial number 08

The exact configuration of the JDAM-ER that Ukraine could have received is unknown. It is also not clear what platforms Ukrainian forces use to deliver these weapons.

JDAM kits based on GPS technology transform simple free-fall aerial bombs into all-weather guided munitions. The kit includes an inertial navigation system and a GPS receiver for increased accuracy, as well as small wings that attach to the middle of the bomb and a tail unit that has controllable fins that allow the bomb to adjust its course as it flies to the target. The block houses navigation and other equipment.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...