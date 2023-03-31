Trump’s Surrender Under Negotiation as New York Braces for Backlash

3/30/23

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. Trump is expected to turn himself in for arraignment in New York City after becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly negotiating his surrender as New York City authorities brace for backlash following the first criminal indictment of a current or former president in the history of the United States.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation of Trump came to fruition after a grand jury voted on Thursday to indict the former president on charges related to 2016 hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Trump lawyer Susan R. Necheles said her client was expected to turn himself in for arraignment in New York on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

The date of the arraignment could still change, with Bragg’s office having only announced that negotiations with Trump’s team were ongoing. The exact charges that Trump is facing are also expected to be unsealed upon arraignment.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson for Bragg said in a statement on Thursday night. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina also said that the date had not been “finalized” during an appearance on Fox News opinion show Hannity on Thursday.

“It’s not finalized,” Tacopina said. “We are discussing with them. You know, obviously, there’s a group called the Secret Service that’s involved now. I mean, this is going to be something we’ve never seen the likes of before.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s potential 2024 GOP presidential primary rival, announced that he would not “assist” in the extradition of the former president from his home in Florida. However, it is not clear that his assistance will be required.

Tacopina previously said that his client would surrender voluntarily, while DeSantis does not have the power to unilaterally strike down the U.S. Constitution’s interstate extradition clause and would likely be blocked by a federal court if he attempted to stop the extradition.

Regardless of how Trump arrives in New York to be arraigned, officials in the city have been bracing for a potentially violent reaction from his supporters. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has been preparing for chaos since earlier this month, when Trump incorrectly predicted that he would be indicted on March 21.

Trump preemptively told his supporters to “protest” the indictment and “take back our country” while making the prediction. He later warned that there could be “death and destruction” if Bragg followed through with an indictment. The initial response to the protest call was underwhelming.

The former president also shared an image to Truth Social that featured himself holding a baseball bat next to a photograph of Bragg’s face. Soon after, Bragg’s office received a package containing a white powder and a death threat for the district attorney.

A senior NYPD official told Newsweek on Thursday that there would be “mobile field forces ready” for potential protests beginning on Friday.

An NYPD spokesperson said police were working “with our federal, state and local partners to keep New Yorkers safe” in anticipation of a possible protest, while noting that “no credible threats” had been detected.

“While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City,” the spokesperson said. “The department remains ready and available to respond to protest and counterprotests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights.”

“We will never tolerate violence or property damage,” the NYPD added. “There are millions of sets of eyes and ears in New York City.”

Newsweek has reached out via email to the office of Trump for comment.

