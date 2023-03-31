Russia accuses 5 countries at the UN of nuclear “collusion” – video

Veronika Prokhorenko22:06, 03/31/23

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya came up with a new “horror story” about nuclear bombs, which countries secretly placed on their territory in collusion with NATO.

He announced the existence of secret nuclear storage facilities of the Alliance, in which the military bloc has collected at least 100-150 nuclear bombs. Nebenzya spoke about this during his next report.

“According to various estimates, within the framework of cooperation between NATO countries in Europe, about 100-150 American strategic nuclear bombs can already be deployed in the nuclear sphere, and both the modernization of these stocks and potential carriers of nuclear weapons is only gaining momentum,” the permanent representative said. RF.

According to him, the exact location of the American nuclear weapons is not disclosed, but, most likely, they were placed in 5 countries of the Eurasian continent at once.

“There is information that it is deployed in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany and Turkey,” Nebenzya said.

He threatened that the Russian Federation would take retaliatory steps in the military sphere and mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who supposedly should be afraid of another threat from Russia.

Nebenzya told the UN about the “dirty” bomb in Ukraine

Recall that Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, regularly makes anti-Ukrainian statements on the rostrum of an international organization, trying to discredit the authorities and the army of Ukraine and justify the crimes of the occupiers in our country.

Recently, at the UN site, he also voiced a “fake” about the existence of a “dirty” bomb in Ukraine . According to him, the Kiev regime allegedly could create dangerous weapons at those facilities that the IAEA would not check.

Also, a similar story in October 2022 was “dispersed” by the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu .

