The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that NATO peacekeepers are “wolves in sheep’s clothing” and enemies of Russia.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev issued new threats towards the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) amid rumors about the possible introduction of Alliance peacekeepers into Ukraine, who walk on the sidelines of the EU.

In his Telegram , the politician said that representatives of the military bloc are “wolves in sheep’s clothing” who offer their “peacekeeping services” in order to side with Kiev and bring the situation at the front to the point of no return.

“NATO members are not just brazen creatures who have gone off the rails from their redneck and arrogance. They hold everyone else for finished f … fools. And, grinning cynically, they offer their” peacekeeping “services,” Medvedev said.

In this context, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s henchman reminded the United States of their operations to bring American troops into Korea, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan and African countries, pointing out that their presence in Ukraine would again lead to a “tragedy.”

Medvedev threatened NATO and Europe with a flood of “coffins”, pointing out that Russia would consider the Alliance’s peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine to be its legitimate target, on which the Russian army would fire.

“Such “peacekeepers” are our direct enemies. Wolves in sheep’s clothing. They will be a legitimate target for our Armed Forces if they are placed on the front line without the consent of Russia with weapons in their hands and directly threaten us. And then these “peacekeepers” should be ruthlessly destroyed,” he said.

