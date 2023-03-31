March 31: folk holiday, signs of the weather, traditions and prohibitions

Karina Pikulina 08:00, 03/31/23 UNIAN

The folk holiday on March 31 is known as Cyril’s Day, Cyril Poloz.

What a holiday March 31 / photo by Mabel Amber, who will one day from Pixabay

Christians celebrate a church holiday on March 31 in honor of Archbishop Cyril of Jerusalem. On this day, the last frosts of the spring often set in, after which the final heat was established. The dirt-covered roads froze up and could be driven on.

In the southern regions of Ukraine, coltsfoot begins to bloom from St. Cyril’s Day. If this beautiful yellow flower has already blossomed, then real spring has come. The appearance of mosquitoes and the arrival of storks were also considered signs of the onset of spring. If storks built a nest in someone’s yard, it was considered a very lucky omen.

Our ancestors on March 31 kindled fires and stoked the stove. Fire on this day is endowed with special cleansing properties. It was believed that the flame of a fire could speed up the onset of spring. Also, unnecessary and broken things and clothes of the patient were burned in the fire, so that misfortunes and illnesses bypassed the house.

March 31 is considered a good day to take care of your mental health. You can go to a psychologist or therapist, meditate, or do something that relaxes you.

What not to do on March 30

On this day, you can’t give or borrow anything, otherwise you yourself will be in debt all year or you won’t be repaid the debt.

It is considered bad luck to bathe children on this day.

You can not cut your hair and nails on March 31. It is believed that this will shorten a person’s life.

Signs of the weather on March 30

There are such signs about the weather on this day:

It is important to note that in our time the climate has changed a lot, and not all old signs are relevant to us.

If the coltsfoot has blossomed, then this spring there will be no more frosts.

Swans have arrived – to warming.

If a lot of midges appeared, then this year there will be a good harvest of mushrooms.

Hedgehogs woke up from hibernation – soon it will get warmer.

The day is sunny but cold – the beginning of April will be cold.

There are a lot of mosquitoes in the forest – berries and oats will do well.

If the willow has leaves, then it’s time to plant carrots and onions in the garden.

https://www.unian.net/lite/holidays/narodnyy-prazdnik-31-marta-2023-obychai-primety-chto-nelzya-delat-12198696.html

