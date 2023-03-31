Lukashenko states NATO plans to invade Belarus

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in a message to the Belarusian people that NATO countries are preparing for an invasion of Belarusian territory.

Source: Lukashenko in his message to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly

Quote from Lukashenko: Take my word for it, I’ve never lied to you. They (NATO countries – ed.) are preparing to invade the territory of Belarus to destroy our country.”

Details: The Belarusian dictator explained his statement by saying that today, he believes NATO troops are being deployed at an accelerated pace in the eastern direction.

According to his estimates, the bloc’s grouping in Poland and the Baltic States alone has more than 21,000 military personnel. 250 tanks, almost 500 armoured vehicles, about 150 aircraft and helicopters. “And all this armada is demonstratively training near the borders of Belarus and Russia,” Lukashenko complained.

In addition, Lukashenko began to warn that the West was also forming regiments and legions to carry out a coup in the country. However, he did not give details. “When the time comes, I’ll tell you all about it. Today is not the time, painstaking work continues covertly,” the head of state summed up.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/03/31/7395852/

