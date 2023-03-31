ICC prosecutor calls on Russia to return abducted children to Ukraine

31.03.2023 20:20

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan called on Russia to return to Ukraine all abducted amid the invasion.

The prosecutor stated this during the United for Justice conference, which took place in Bucha, timed to the anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Russian forces, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Stressing a priority focus on children’s rights, he called on Russia to provide an opportunity for these children to return to Ukraine “as soon as possible” – either directly to Ukraine or through third states,

He also once again called on Russian authorities to provide information related to his Office’s work.

The prosecutor added that the news of the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Children’s Ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova caused him no joy as it concerned the head of the state, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

At Khan’s persuasion, Putin and Lvova-Belova should appear before the court and respond to the charges pressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 17, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova’s arrest on charges of war crimes.

(C)UNIAN 2023

