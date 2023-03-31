Belarus’ Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for talks to start on a lasting peace settlement.
In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko said there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire. He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv impossible.
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/03/31/West-planning-to-invade-Belarus-to-destroy-it-President
“He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv impossible.”
The fear in the Kremlin is starting to show. They realise when this counteroffensive is underway, their rhetoric about “realities on the ground” will have a totally different meaning.
One assumes that this criminal sack of nazi shit is acting on instructions from his tiny fuhrer?
It suits the putinazis to have talks without preconditions of course. But putler has left Ukraine with only one option : the Zelenskyy 10 point peace plan.
Unfortunately, horrible as the situation is, Zel must fight on until the putinazis agree to it.
The allies it has to be said, have not done what is needed. Far, far from it.