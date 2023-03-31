Belarus’ Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for talks to start on a lasting peace settlement.

In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko said there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire. He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv impossible.

https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/03/31/West-planning-to-invade-Belarus-to-destroy-it-President

