AFU Leave Nothing But a Scorched Spot Of Russian Base Near Kherson

The moment of the epic strike was filmed by a drone.

31.03.2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot in the occupied village of Kardashinka, on the left bank of the Kherson region.

On March 31, the footage was published by Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yuriy Mysyagin on Telegram.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noticed the activity of Russian invaders near this building. At night, a high-precision strike was delivered, due to which an instantaneous detonation of ammunition occurred. Judging by the power of the explosion, the Russians had quite serious reserves there. The losses of the RF Armed Forces during the impact are being specified. Only a scorched place remained from the building.

It is important that the occupiers placed an ammunition depot in a residential area next to civilian houses. As a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, only a military facility was destroyed.

