“A little more, and agree”: Girkin reacted emotionally to Lukashenka’s message

Veronika Prokhorenko22:59, 03/31/23

The Russian terrorist said that the leader of Belarus is already in a “light panic.”

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) emotionally reacted to today’s annual message of the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the nation and parliament, saying that it is completely “inadequate”.

In his Telegram, Girkin criticized Lukashenko for calling for a “truce without conditions” and said that soon his rhetoric could turn to the wording: “No peace, no war, but disband the army!”

He ridiculed the joint attempts of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko o the Ukrainian front, noting that the latter is already in a “light panic.”

“I have no doubt that this narcissistic oaf is now in a “light (light?) panic” – after all, even his chicken brains are enough to realize the full depth of the military and economic crisis covering the Russian Federation and Belarus along with it,” the terrorist wrote.

He also referred to his military sources, who claim that the affairs of the occupiers on the Russian-Ukrainian front are very bad.

In this context, Girkin noted that Putin and Lukashenko live in their own invented world, where they have: “Everything is so good that it will be even better.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

