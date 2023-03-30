Russia added Hungary to the list of “unfriendly countries”: Zelensky reacted

Ludmila Zhernovskaya15:42, 03/30/23

Podolyak called the inclusion in such a list a sign of quality.

The Office of the President of Ukraine commented on Russia’s decision to include Hungary in the list of “unfriendly” countries .

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, wrote on the Twitter microblog that being included in the list of “countries unfriendly to Russia” is a sign of quality and an indicator of intolerance towards Russian crimes.

“This is hostility to corruption, to torture and looting, to uncontrolled aggression and the killing of innocent people. The closer Ukraine is to victory, the more openly” unfriendly “countries will appear in Russia,” he added.

Countries unfriendly to Russia

Recall that after the start of a full-scale war against Russia, international sanctions were imposed. In early March, Putin instructed to determine a list of countries “committing” unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation, Russian legal entities and individuals.

Initially, the list included Australia, Albania, Andorra, United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, EU member states, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan.

Today, the Russian ambassador to Hungary said that they put the country on this list due to the fact that Budapest signed up to the EU sanctions packages against Russia.

