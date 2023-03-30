Putin signed a decree on spring conscription: the number of potential “dead” is shocking (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko20:07, 30.03.23

The Russian dictator again increased the number of conscripts against the background of the failures of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again decided to increase the number of coffins that are returned to Russian families from the Ukrainian front, and signed a decree on spring conscription.

The corresponding document is published on the legal portal of the Russian Federation. Putin’s decree notes that, as part of the spring draft into the army throughout Russia, military commissars must recruit at least 147,000 Russians.

“To carry out from April 1 to July 15, 2023, the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27 years, who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription for military service, in the amount of 147 thousand people,” the text of the document says.

It should be noted that with each new decree, Putin increases the number of potential “dead” who sooner or later will meet their death on the Ukrainian front: in the fall of 2022, the dictator signed a decree on conscripting 120,000 people into the Russian army, and in the spring of last year, he announced the conscription at the level 134.5 thousand people.

Russian families receive coffins from the Ukrainian front

Recall that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, there was a “boom” of graves on the territory of an enemy state – the Russians regularly receive coffins with liquidated occupiers from the Ukrainian front.

However, such a result for the “minused” Russian soldiers is not the worst option. For example, PMC “Wagner” often gives empty coffins to the families of mercenaries . It is known that the bodies of Russian soldiers on the fields of Ukraine rarely take their own for a “worthy” farewell. More often they are simply abandoned or used for cover .

Also, earlier in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, an interesting incident occurred, where the coffins of the Russian occupiers were generally thrown into the trash .

