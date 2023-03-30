Put America First by Aiding Ukraine

Below are the first few paragraphs of a commentary in the Wall Street Journal written by Karl Rove, in my opinion one of the savviest political strategists in the US. Forget about Mr Rove’s political affiliation, having worked for George Bush as chief of staff. He is nonetheless a savvy political operative. I tried to get the entire article but unfortunately it’s behind a subscription page.
What is curious to me is that Mr Rove wrote an article several weeks ago “lauding” DeSantis in the way he dealt with the Ukrainian question, essentially stating that DeSantis never said he wouldn’t aid Ukraine only that he did the “Texas Two Step.” When I first read that article I figure Rove was just becoming a Putin ass kisser but after reading Rove’s piece today, he is as far away from being a Putin ass kisser as one can get. Perhaps Rove is right about DeSantis or not! I haven’t changed my mind about DeSantis but it does give me pause. The following are the first few paragraphs from Rove’s commentary in the Wall Street Journal
“Neo-isolationists on the right and left dismiss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as of little consequence to the U.S. To them, it’s a territorial dispute between faraway countries. Some even allege that America is largely responsible for the war: By encouraging democracy’s spread in Eastern Europe, the U.S. unnerved Vladimir Putin. It’s understandable, they say, that the dictator then unleashed his military to subjugate Ukraine.
That’s claptrap. Mr. Putin could have lived in peace with a democratic Ukraine just as Russia has coexisted for decades with neighboring democracies Finland and Norway. And the latter was one of the founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The blame for this war’s death and destruction lies squarely with the man in the Kremlin. It was Mr. Putin’s ambition to reconstruct Russia’s imperial empire that led Russia to seize Crimea in 2014 and invade the rest of Ukraine more than a year ago.
Well either way, the neo-isolationists argue, sending weapons and economic assistance to Ukraine takes away America’s ability to meet our own needs. And, besides, we won’t be affected by the war’s outcome.
That’s a claptrap
Ukraine’s heroic resistance to Russia, a power hostile to the U.S., has dramati-cally improved America’s strategic position world-wide. The Kremlin has become far weaker, while NATO, which includes many of our most trusted allies, has become far stronger and more united than it has been since the Cold War. But if Russia prevails in the war, that progress would be reversed.
A Putin victory would also embolden some very nasty characters on the world stage, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Iran’s mullahs and China’s Xi Jinping. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argues, “Beijing is watching closely and learning lessons that may influence its future decisions. So, what happens in Europe today could happen in Asia tomorrow.”
If I can figure out a way to publish the full opinion, I’ll get it out.