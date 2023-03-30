Put America First by Aiding Ukraine

Below are the first few paragraphs of a commentary in the Wall Street Journal written by Karl Rove, in my opinion one of the savviest political strategists in the US. Forget about Mr Rove’s political affiliation, having worked for George Bush as chief of staff. He is nonetheless a savvy political operative. I tried to get the entire article but unfortunately it’s behind a subscription page.

What is curious to me is that Mr Rove wrote an article several weeks ago “lauding” DeSantis in the way he dealt with the Ukrainian question, essentially stating that DeSantis never said he wouldn’t aid Ukraine only that he did the “Texas Two Step.” When I first read that article I figure Rove was just becoming a Putin ass kisser but after reading Rove’s piece today, he is as far away from being a Putin ass kisser as one can get. Perhaps Rove is right about DeSantis or not! I haven’t changed my mind about DeSantis but it does give me pause. The following are the first few paragraphs from Rove’s commentary in the Wall Street Journal

“Neo-iso­la­tion­ists on the right and left dis­miss Rus­sia’s in­va­sion of Ukraine as of lit­tle con­se­quence to the U.S. To them, it’s a ter­ri­to­r­ial dis­pute be­tween far­away coun­tries. Some even al­lege that Amer­ica is largely re­spon­si­ble for the war: By en­cour­ag­ing democ­ra­cy’s spread in East­ern Eu­rope, the U.S. un­nerved Vladimir Putin. It’s un­der­stand­able, they say, that the dic­ta­tor then un­leashed his mil­i­tary to sub­ju­gate Ukraine.

That’s clap­trap. Mr. Putin could have lived in peace with a de­mo­c­ra­tic Ukraine just as Rus­sia has co­ex­isted for decades with neigh­bor­ing democ­ra­cies Fin­land and Nor­way. And the lat­ter was one of the found­ing mem­bers of the North At­lantic Treaty Or­ga­ni­za­tion. The blame for this war’s death and de­struc­tion lies squarely with the man in the Krem­lin. It was Mr. Putin’s am­bi­tion to re­con­struct Rus­sia’s im­pe­r­ial em­pire that led Rus­sia to seize Crimea in 2014 and in­vade the rest of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Well ei­ther way, the neo-iso­la­tion­ists ar­gue, send­ing weapons and eco­nomic as­sistance to Ukraine takes away Amer­i­ca’s abil­ity to meet our own needs. And, be­sides, we won’t be af­fected by the war’s out­come.

That’s a claptrap

Ukraine’s heroic re­sis­tance to Rus­sia, a power hos­tile to the U.S., has dra­mat­i-cally im­proved Amer­i­ca’s strate­gic po­si­tion world-wide. The Krem­lin has be­come far weaker, while NATO, which in­cludes many of our most trusted al­lies, has be­come far stronger and more united than it has been since the Cold War. But if Rus­sia pre­vails in the war, that progress would be re­versed.

A Putin vic­tory would also em­bolden some very nasty char­ac­ters on the world stage, in­clud­ing North Ko­rea’s Kim Jong Un, Iran’s mul­lahs and Chi­na’s Xi Jin­ping. As NATO Sec­re­tary Gen­eral Jens Stoltenberg ar­gues, “Bei­jing is watch­ing closely and learn­ing lessons that may in­flu­ence its fu­ture de­ci­sions. So, what hap­pens in Eu­rope to­day could hap­pen in Asia to­mor­row.”

If I can figure out a way to publish the full opinion, I’ll get it out.

