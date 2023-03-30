Now Trump's criticizing DeSantis for calling Putin an "authoritarian gas station attendant"— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 29, 2023
"Those such as Mitt Romney and Ron DeSantis … who insist on arrogantly treating Russia as deeply inferior to the other nations of the world, with no history or culture …" pic.twitter.com/pU6IP8QqXJ
This takes the fucking cake. Even for a putler jackboot-licking asshole like Trump.
I stated long ago that either :
putler has kompromat: eg “golden showers”, or: Trump is a Russian agent since the 1980’s, or: Trump is simply an example of putler buying influence, or : possibly the most likely explanation; which is that $billions of Russian criminal cash is invested in Trump enterprises. We know of the latter because his halfwit son boasted of it.
We know also from Kurt Volker, John Bolton and others that Trump has a hatred for Ukraine that probably has been steeped into him by his friends Paul Manafort and Michael Savage, who is Russian btw.
There is another, possibly even worse explanation: that Trump has a fetish for very violent, despotic, genocidal dictators.
Trump, you fucking spastic, Russia didn’t lose 20m of its people in WW2; almost half were Ukrainians and another huge portion were non-Russians from Russia-conquered lands.
By objecting to putler being referred to as a war criminal, Trumpkov is putting himself in the same camp as the holocaust deniers, who almost always are nazis like Dugin.