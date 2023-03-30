Norway will transfer 12 diesel trains to Ukraine

Norwegian Railways will transfer 12 regional two-car diesel trains to Ukrzaliznytsia colleagues.

Transport columnist Oleg Vasiliev wrote about this in his blog , Promyslovyi Portal reports .

Norway’s Minister of Transport Jon-Ivar Nygard said that the Ukrainian side requested the transfer of used rolling stock. The diesel train offered for delivery to Ukraine was produced in the mid-80s by the German company Duewag. The model is called Class 92.

This train consists of two cars and has two control posts. It accommodates almost 170 passengers. Seats in the cabin are arranged according to the 2+2 scheme with soft seats. The design of Norwegian diesel trains has certain features. Thus, each carriage has a disproportionate number of doors – two doors on one side, one door on the other.

Salon diesel train Class 92 manufactured by the German company Duewag. Photo: vagonWEB.cz

The maximum speed of the train is 140 km/h. The undercarriage of the trains is designed for Euro track and has bogies for a 1435 mm track. This means that work should be carried out to replace the train carriages and adapt them to our track standard.

The Ministry of Transport of Norway noted that 4 diesel trains will be sent to Ukraine by the beginning of summer, and another 8 units are planned to be delivered within the year. Currently, it is known that the cost of train preparation and delivery will cost up to 1 million euros.

