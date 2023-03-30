“He is alive, but the boy was buried”: the occupier announced the execution of a young child (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko17:54, 03/30/23

Another Russian “boot” who was taken prisoner told about the new crime of the Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian occupier made a “frank” confession that the Russian army “recently” killed a minor child in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine .

He stated this while in captivity of the Ukrainian army. According to the enemy soldier, the 12-year-old boy was executed by the Russian troops ten days before the occupier himself got to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding video was published by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko in Telegram .

“I found out that one Russian “boot” shot a twelve-year-old child in the village. He just shot a 12-year-old boy. I don’t know how it happened there, but the fact remains. He is alive, and the boy was buried,” he said.

https://www.unian.net/player/oCGsV3DtThe occupier admitted that the Russian army killed a 12-year-old child

Occupiers kill children in Ukraine

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the “deadly” statistics among Ukrainian children who are being killed by Russian soldiers has been growing inexorably. If, as of August 2022, there were 1,081 victims and 363 children killed , now these numbers have increased significantly. No one knows the real “picture” of deaths.

Earlier, a little boy was killed by a Russian sniper in the Kharkiv region . He also did not grow up to adulthood – he was killed at the age of 10 years.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...