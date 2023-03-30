Family photos of pilots of the Russian Armed Forces who bombed Mariupol leaked to the network

Olga Robeyko08:44, 03/30/23

41-year-old Atroshchenko ordered the invaders to drop bombs on the drama theater, the occupier was born in the Zhytomyr region.

InformNapalm investigators received family photos of the officers of the 960th Guards Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, who bombed Ukrainian Mariupol last year.

As InformNapalm reported in its Telegram channel, these photos were taken during the New Year’s corporate party of a group of Russian assassins.

On the footage you can see the commander of the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, Colonel Sergei Atroshchenko, who ordered the bombing of the drama theater in Mariupol, as well as the city hospital. Also in the pictures, his colleagues pose with their wives.

“The photo was not in the public domain, they managed to get it out thanks to the correspondence with the photographer, who provided Atroshchenko with the services of filming a corporate party,” the investigators explained.

Who controlled the bombing of the drama theater and maternity hospital in Mariupol in 2022?

Earlier, the Ukrainian team “KiberSprotiv” and the international intelligence community InformNapalm published the correspondence and data of a Russian war criminal, commander of military unit 75387 of the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, Colonel Sergei Atroshchenko. Its air regiment is stationed at an airfield near the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov).

It was Atroshchenko who gave orders and controlled the destruction of Mariupol . 41-year-old regiment commander Sergei Atroshchenko was born in Ovruch (Zhytomyr region), then I live in Russian Lipetsk, Voronezh, served and was registered in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to investigators, Atroshchenko now lives in a rented apartment at 151 Mira Street (apartment 2) in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

