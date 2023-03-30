An alarm sounds in a number of areas: there is a threat of a drone attack, Kharkiv is under fire (video)

Katerina Chernovol22:30, 03/30/23

In the Kiev region, the threat of drone attacks, Kharkov under fire.

On the evening of Thursday, March 30, 2023, an air alert was announced in a number of Ukrainian regions. The Kyiv regional military administration warned about the threat of drone attacks. At the same time, Kharkov is under fire.

“Citizens of the Kyiv region! Threat of drone attacks! Air defense forces on the alert. Move to shelter or other safe places and stay there until lights out!” – said in the message KOVA.

As of 22:10, an alarm was announced in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkov regions, as well as in Kyiv.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak urged not to ignore the alarm.

At the same time, the Russians are attacking the Kharkiv region with missiles.

“Attention! Residents of Kharkov and the region, the invaders are striking again! Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters,” Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, wrote.

Explosions in Kharkov were confirmed by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

Updated 22:26: An air alert was also announced in the Poltava region.

Updated 22:30: Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that six arrivals in Kharkiv have been recorded so far. Information about the victims and injured is being specified.

At the same time, Andriy Yermak stated that the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region.

