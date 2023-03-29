Well, it doesn’t work out”: Skabeeva shared her “wet” fantasies about a blackout in Ukraine (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko22:21, 03/29/23

Putin’s “mouthpiece in a skirt” did not like the fact that Ukrainians have not been without light and electricity for a long time.

Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva, dressed in a “parrot” jacket, was marked by a completely non-festive tone on the air of RosTV.

She stated in a tragic voice that the Russian troops in Ukraine “do not succeed”, complaining that she had not seen a long “blackout” in our country for a long time .

“I don’t want to spoil anyone’s mood, but everyone knows perfectly well that in the Ukrainian capital there are practically no interruptions in either light or electricity. Ukrainians have not been without electricity lately. The longest “blackout” lasted, according to the same Klitschko, ten o’clock,” she said.

Against the backdrop of an on-air picture of explosions and destruction that the Russian troops inflicted on Ukraine, the propagandist complained that recently the Russian Federation has not set “the goal of making everyone suffer in Ukraine.”

