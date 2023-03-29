The ratio reaches 1 to 10: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the losses in the Donbass

Antonina Dolomanzhi20:50, 03/29/23

Despite the advantage in terms of the number of personnel and weapons, the losses of the invaders are many times greater than in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the fighting on the eastern front , there are days when the ratio of those killed reaches 1 to 10.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar. “Unfortunately, losses are an inevitable consequence of war. There are no losses without losses,” she said.

Malyar stressed that one of the main tasks of the belligerent is the destruction of the enemy’s physical strength.

“But the enemy’s losses are many times greater. This is despite the fact that they have an advantage in terms of the number of personnel and weapons. They also had more losses in 2014-2015, but now that coefficient has almost doubled in our favor,” the Deputy Minister added.

According to her, during the fighting on the eastern front, there are days when the ratio of those killed reaches 1 to 10.

“This, of course, is not daily, and the average coefficient is lower, but nevertheless,” Malyar said.

