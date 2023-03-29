Sweden prepares Ukrainian military for combat operations in forested areas

29.03.2023

Military instructors of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Sweden, as part of the basic military training of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Great Britain, conduct classes on the organization and conduct of combat operations in forested areas.

“Military instructors of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Sweden Försvarsmakten, as part of the basic military training of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Great Britain, conduct classes on the organization and conduct of ambushes and combat operations in forested areas. This training makes it possible to master combat skills, increase the security and operational strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so that servicemen with no or minimal military experience can acquire the necessary tactical knowledge for the defense of Ukraine,” the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

As noted, under the guidance of instructors of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Sweden, recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine become more prepared for the conditions of defense and offensive.

The Kingdom of Sweden continues to support the people of Ukraine and provides ongoing support in response to Russia’s ongoing violations of international law.

Arriving in the United Kingdom in 2023, a contingent of servicemen from the Royal Swedish Armed Forces joined partner countries in the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, the General Staff informs.

Like this: Like Loading...