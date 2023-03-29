Russian troops captured two-thirds of Bakhmut – ISW

Yana Stavskaya07:47, 29.03.23

According to analysts, the invaders seized the territory of AZOM

The occupiers have captured about another five percent of Bakhmut’s territory in the past week , and now occupy about 65% of the city’s territory, according to a report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW writes, referring to geolocated videos, that from the south, units of the Wagner PMC advanced to the very center, to the market and the Palace of Culture, located next to the City Council building.

In the north-west of the city, PMC "Wagner" completely seized the territory of AZOM – a non-ferrous metal processing plant – and advanced to the south of the industrial zone.

The area of ​​Bakhmut is slightly more than 40 sq. km, so 5% of the city’s territory is about two square kilometers.

