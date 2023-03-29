Russia lost over 220,000 soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine – British Defence Minister

29 MARCH 2023

Russia’s casualties in a full-scale war with Ukraine, according to the latest estimates from the American side, amount to more than 220,000 killed and wounded.

Source: Ben Wallace, Minister of Defence of the United Kingdom, on Wednesday 29 March, as reported by European Pravda, referring to Sky News

Details: Commenting on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the British minister noted that the Russian troops have recently “made almost no progress whatsoever” and are “suffering huge casualties”.

Quote: “The Russian forces have some really significant and deep systemic problems at the moment in their efforts. The latest US assessments I have seen now put casualty figures over 220,000 of dead or injured,” he added.

In February, British intelligence reported that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia and the mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company had suffered losses from 175,000 to 200,000 people, of which 40,000 to 60,000 were killed.

In March, the North Atlantic Alliance estimated the daily losses of Russian forces in the battles in Ukraine at a number that reached up to 1,500 people, including both killed and injured.

