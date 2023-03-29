Grisly video shows dog gnawing on Russian soldier’s severed leg in Ukraine

A stomach-turning video has emerged on social media showing a dog in Ukraine chewing on the severed leg apparently belonging to a slain Russian soldier.

The footage has been uploaded to the infamous Cargo 200 Telegram channel, where Ukrainians have been sharing graphic photos and videos showing dead enemy troops, often accompanied by foul-mouthed or sarcastic captions trolling the deceased.

The term “Cargo 200” refers to Russian military code for the transportation of fatalities from the battlefield.

In the new clip, a large black dog is seen feasting on what looks like a bare human leg resting on the snow-covered ground.

One of the two Ukrainian men filming the grim scene can be heard laughing in the background.

The grisly footage was shared on the Telegram channel Cargo 200, which is replete with graphic images of dead Russian soldiers.

The person capturing the video then zooms in on the hound’s grotesque meal, showing that the severed limb had been gnawed down to the bone.

It’s unclear where or when the footage was taken, or under what circumstances.

In October, the Cargo 200 channel featured an equally gruesome video showing two cats munching on the remains of a dead Russian serviceman, reported Daily Star.

One commenter darkly joked that the cats should be taken to a veterinarian, lest they suffer from a poisoning from eating “this rubbish.”

In late September, a shocking video emerged on the same online platform showing a drove of pigs enthusiastically gorging on the corpse of a man described as a Russian army captain.

https://nypost.com/2023/03/29/video-shows-dog-gnawing-on-russian-soldiers-leg-in-ukraine/

