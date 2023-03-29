First three strike companies with Ukrainian-made drones are ready for battle – Fedorov

The Ukrainian army has finished forming three new strike companies that will use Ukrainian-made drones. Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation reported this on Telegram.

“The Ukrainian army is undergoing active transformations and receiving unique new experience in this war, the most technologically advanced war in history. Earlier we have announced, together with the General Staff, the creation of the first ever strike drone companies. They will have a completely new approach to management, training and drone use doctrine. As of today, the first three strike drone companies are ready for battle. They have been fully equipped, thanks to the help of our partners. They have received pick-up trucks, strike helicopters and Starlink systems. All drones are Ukrainian-made. All equipment for the strike companies of the Drone Army was purchased by private donors”, – he stated.

Fedorov said that the drones will be used to conduct reconnaissance and attack missions.

“They will help soldiers to aim artillery, be as effective as possible during urban battles and save lives. Pickup trucks will be needed for raids by mobile groups behind enemy lines, delivery of cargo and evacuation of the wounded. Starlinks will provide uninterrupted communication on the battlefield. All this creates our competitive advantage over the russians”, – Fedorov noted.

As reported earlier, the russians are terrified of the possible attack by 50,000 Ukrainian drones.

