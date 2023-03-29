APU hit the invaders in Melitopol: what is known

Yana Stavskaya, Antonina Dolomanzhi07:22, 03/29/23

The media write about the smoke in the airfield area, which the Russians have been using as their base since the beginning of the full-scale war.

On the morning of March 29 , several explosions thundered in Melitopol , Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram .

“Melitopol: Loud! Several explosions are heard at once in all districts of the city. The invaders are fussing. We are waiting for details from the General Staff,” he wrote.

In turn, the local publication “RIA Melitopol” posted a video, allegedly, of a new “cotton” in places of accumulation of Russian invaders. Flashes and sounds characteristic of explosions are visible on the footage.

Journalists also write about the smoke in the airfield area , which the Russians have been using as their base since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Meanwhile, Putin’s propagandists confirmed the strike. The Russian edition of “RIA Novosti” writes about the strike on the railway tracks, along which the occupiers are transferring equipment and ammunition to their group in the south. “Ukrainian troops shelled a railway depot in Melitopol on Wednesday morning – there is damage and destruction, but there are no casualties,” the report says.

UPDATED 7:58. According to Fedorov, in the northern and western regions of the city, as well as in Semenovka, Tambovka and some other surrounding villages, the light has disappeared

Explosions in Melitopol – latest news

Melitopol has been occupied by rashists since the beginning of a full-scale war, since then “bavovna” has been constantly taking place in places where the enemy gathers. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrated on the logistics and ammunition depots of the invaders.

Explosions near the occupiers have increased markedly since the summer of 2022, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine received advanced long-range MLRS.

On March 7 , there was another arrival at the military base of Russian troops in Melitopol.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...