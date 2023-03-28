UN Special Rapporteur called the exclusion of Russian soldiers from the Olympic Games discrimination

Ludmila Zhernovskaya02:49, 03/28/23

According to her, only those who committed war crimes should be excluded.

UN Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights Alexandra Xantaki said Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine should be allowed to compete in the Paris Olympics if they have not committed war crimes.

At an IOC-organized teleconference, she said that only Russians directly involved in crimes against humanity or war propaganda should be excluded from international competitions, writes The Guardian .

“I don’t think it makes sense to exclude all Russian soldiers and all Russian military. It is discrimination because there were many other athletes [from other countries]… in active combat and they were never excluded. However, every athlete should be excluded, if he is found guilty of atrocities, serious violations of human rights during the war, including crimes against humanity and genocide, and can also be expelled if found guilty of promoting war, but on an individual basis,” she said.

Ukrainian skeletonist Vladislav Geraskevich said that Xantaki’s words sounded “pretty crazy”. “And it was clear from the questions she received that many others were shocked that she was in favor of the Russians being able to compete despite their illegal war,” he said.

