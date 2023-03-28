The IOC decided to allow the Russians to international competitions: conditions are named

Vladimir Medyanik19:01, 03/28/23

At the meeting of the IOC Executive Committee, the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2024 Olympic Games was not discussed.

On Tuesday, March 28, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee ( IOC ) was held, at which it was decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.

The corresponding statement was published on the official website of the organization.

The IOC also published a number of requirements for athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus, who can be returned to competitions.

Athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport compete only as neutral individual athletes.

Russians and Belarusians are prohibited from participating in team sports.

Athletes who actively support the war cannot compete. Personnel actively supporting the war may not perform.

All Russian and Belarusian servicemen are not allowed to perform.

Each athlete must comply with all anti-doping rules.

Sanctions against governments and states remain. No competitions in Russia or Belarus can take place.

The ban on the use of any symbols of the Russian Federation and Belarus at all events, including in the stands.

Not a single politician (member of the government or state apparatus) of the Russian Federation and Belarus can be invited to international competitions.

It is also reported that the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Olympic Games, which will be held in 2024 in Paris and in 2026 in Milan, was not discussed at this meeting. This issue will continue to be monitored.

“The IOC will make this decision at the appropriate time, at its sole discretion and without reference to the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine could boycott the Olympic Games in Parida if athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus were allowed to compete.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...