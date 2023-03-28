The heartbreaking story of Olga from Mariupol

From wiki:
Trio Mandili (მანდილი, “woman’s headscarf”) is a Georgian musical group which currently consists of Tatuli Mgeladze (თათული მგელაძე), Tako Tsiklauri (თაკო წიკლაური), and Mariam Kurasbediani (მარიამ ქურასბედიანი).
They perform polyphonic singing accompanied by a panduri, a traditional Georgian string instrument. They became popular in Georgia when they uploaded a music video in which they perform a Georgian folk song, “Apareka“. This video, posted online, gathered over seven million views.
The girls love Ukraine, sometimes sing in Ukrainian and formed a charity to help Ukraine: Mandili Cares.
Here they are two years ago; wearing vishivankas and performing a Ukrainian classic : Pidmanula:
One comment
These fabulous girls are angels. Despite all the problems in Georgia, they devoted themselves to helping Ukraine.