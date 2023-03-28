Russia classified a third of the budget expenditures. This has never happened before

13:37, March 28, 2023Source:

Secret spending of the Russian budget as of March 24 increased to 2.4 trillion rubles, which is twice as much as in the same period in 2022. This is reported by Bloomberg, referring to the materials of the single portal of the budget system.

According to a single portal, budget revenues as of March 24 amounted to 3.46 trillion rubles, and expenses – 7.37 trillion. Thus, Bloomberg notes, the secret part accounts for a third of all Russian budget expenditures – this has never happened before.

The secret part of the expenses has grown due to the costs associated with the invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of its territories, says economist Oleksandra Suslina.

Compared to the same period last year, according to Bloomberg, defense and security spending grew the most and is second only to social programs. At the same time, spending on the economy and social programs remained at the same level, while spending on education and healthcare increased slightly.

For the whole of 2023, the secret share of the Russian budget will account for almost a quarter of all expenditures (6.6 trillion rubles). The growth is mainly due to an increase in expenses under the item “Other expenses in the field of national defense”.

In the first two months of 2023, Russia’s budget deficit amounted to 2.58 trillion rubles, which is 88% of plans for 2023 – the budget law provides for a deficit of 2.93 trillion rubles.

