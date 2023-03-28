In the Russian Federation there were problems with the “revolutionary” icebreaker: the Russians bombed the supplier plant

Anastasia Gorbacheva17:47, 03/28/23

It is noted that the enterprise that produced large spare parts was located in Kramatorsk.

The Russian heavy-duty nuclear-powered icebreaker “Rossiya” will not be handed over on time. The Russian army bombed a plant in Ukraine, which was the main supplier of large parts.

According to the Russian edition of Kommersant, the icebreaker was originally supposed to be delivered in December 2027, but now all deadlines have been missed. The need to postpone the delivery of the ship was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was assumed that large body parts, namely propeller shaft brackets, ice tooth, rudder blade brackets, were manufactured by the Energomashspetsstal plant, which is located in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The enterprise was bombed by the Russian army. Thus, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in May 2022 that the Energomashspetsstal plant had been destroyed.

“High-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian group of troops located on the territory of the plant,” said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian defense ministry.

It was expected that the project would cost 127.5 billion rubles, and now the amount could increase by 40-60%. By mid-March, only 5% of planned work had been completed instead of the planned 15%.

